Sorry state of affairs in Panchkula

This photograph was captured close to house number 535P in Sector 21(Phase-II), Panchkula, near the road connecting this area with Panchkula Golf Club, says it all about the real inside story of the working of the city administration. By the way, can anyone ever 'decode' the road directions, which this signboard meant to convey? How come that even such a sorry state of affairs has thus far failed to attract the attention of the concerned authorities?

Kumar Gupt, Panchkula

Curb wine drinking at public places, in open

The consumption of wine and liquor by residents in the open has emerged as a kind of menace and a challenge to the law and order situation in the city, these days. While roadside drinking has become common in almost all residential colonies in the city, this has perhaps been due to the fact that a large number of persons have been involved in sale of illicit liquor in an illegal manner and no action was being taken against the offenders. Recently, a video that had gone viral on social media about sale and drinking of wine in open in Sanjay Colony in sector- 23 is perhaps a perfect example of the Mafia that has taken strong roots and puts a finger of suspicion on the cops of the local police station. As the wine consumption in the open poses a serious risk factor for the safety of women and children in the residential areas, the quality of the wine provided to the poor people is also a matter of concern, as it could result in a hooch tragedy anytime. The matter must be brought to the notice of the Home Minister, Haryana.

Abhishek Goswami, Faridabad

Window dressing on a VIP’s visit

The main road from SD College to FCI godowns, remained potholed and neglected for years, but sensing a VIP's visit, a shoddy patchwork was done overnight, so that the cavalcade of VIP didn't feel the jerks which people have been facing since long. The patchwork done was of such poor quality that it got off after a few days. The PWD should keep all roads at least motorable in thickly populated areas of the city, whether VIPs’ visit or not.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com