South Haryana on high alert as Bakrid festivities begin today

The police administrations of Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal districts in south Haryana have intensified security arrangements and surveillance ahead of Eid al-Zuha (Bakrid), which begins on Wednesday and will continue for three days.

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Senior police officials across the four districts said elaborate measures had been put in place to ensure peaceful celebrations and maintain communal harmony during the festival. Additional deployment has been made at mosques, eidgahs, markets and other crowded places, while patrolling has been intensified in sensitive areas.

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In Gurugram, all SHOs, police post incharges and field personnel have been directed to remain on high alert. Special emphasis has been laid on continuous patrolling and quick response to any suspicious activity.

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Sandeep Kumar, DCP (East), Gurugram, said adequate security personnel had been deployed at key religious sites and sensitive locations.

“Adequate police deployment has been made at major mosques, eidgah and other crowded locations. Additionally, extra police force has been deployed in sensitive areas to ensure continuous surveillance. Active monitoring is also being carried out on social media platforms, WhatsApp groups and other digital mediums. Strict legal action will be taken against anyone posting or sharing provocative, rumour-based or communally sensitive content,” he said.

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The DCP added that Gurugram Police were maintaining close coordination with representatives of religious and social organisations to ensure that the festival passed off peacefully.

Around 860 police personnel have been deployed under the supervision of all Deputy Commissioners of Police. Security has been strengthened at major prayer sites, eidgahs, sensitive areas and mixed-population localities.

Special traffic police teams have also been deployed to ensure smooth vehicular movement during the festival.

“Necessary traffic diversion and traffic management arrangements have been made around major prayer sites so that the general public does not face any inconvenience. Special police surveillance will also remain at crowded markets, bus stands, railway stations and other public places,” said a Gurugram Police spokesperson.

In Faridabad, over 1,000 personnel have been deployed across the city for security and crowd management. Senior officers said security checks had been carried out at markets, religious places and other vulnerable locations.

Satendra Kumar Gupta, Police Commissioner, Faridabad, said emergency response vehicles, rider teams and Dial 112 vehicles would remain on patrol throughout the festival period.

“We already held meetings with traders, religious leaders and members of social organisations regarding Eid and appealed to everyone to maintain peace. Additional police forces are deployed at sensitive locations, along with frequent patrols, activation of quick response teams and monitoring through CCTV cameras,” Gupta said.

In Palwal, SP Nitish Agarwal instructed PCR teams and rider units to respond immediately to any information regarding disturbance or unrest.

Meanwhile, Nuh SP Dr Arpit Jain held a meeting with religious leaders and appealed to residents to maintain peace and law and order during the festival. He clarified that animal sacrifice should only be carried out at designated places and strictly according to administrative norms. As many as 650 policemen have been deployed at 320 mosques in Nuh. “To maintain peace and law and order in the district, everyone should remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station. People should also refrain from spreading rumours or misleading information on social media and create awareness among the public,” said Dr Jain.