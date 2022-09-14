Soya chaap-making unit raided in Faridabad village, samples taken

Faridabad, September 13
A team of officials comprising members of the CM flying squad and Food Safety Department, raided a soya chaap making unit, located in the Mujesar village industrial area today.
An official said, “The samples of food items being prepared under unhygienic conditions were lifted. We even seized 600 kg maida (refined wheat flour) and 200 kg soya chaap, some of which was ready for supply and the remaining quantity was in the preparation process. The unit had been selling soya chaap at the rate of Rs 60 per kg.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US has very close defence relationship with India: Pentagon
The Vostok military exercise was held from September 1 to 7 ...
Overnight rains lash Mumbai, several parts face waterlogging; yellow alert issued
120 lives have been lost in the rain and flood-related incid...
India, China 'satisfied' with Patrolling Point-15 verification
Verification was to check if 'disengagement' was done as per...
Rahul Gandhi begins 4th day of Kerala leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra on spiritual note
At Sivagiri Mutt, Gandhi meets the swamis and offers prayers...