Soya chaap-making unit raided in Faridabad village, samples taken

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, September 13

A team of officials comprising members of the CM flying squad and Food Safety Department, raided a soya chaap making unit, located in the Mujesar village industrial area today.

An official said, “The samples of food items being prepared under unhygienic conditions were lifted. We even seized 600 kg maida (refined wheat flour) and 200 kg soya chaap, some of which was ready for supply and the remaining quantity was in the preparation process. The unit had been selling soya chaap at the rate of Rs 60 per kg.