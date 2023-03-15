SP: Arms licence of erring person will be cancelled

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 14

The Yamunanagar district police have decided to take stringent measures to tackle the menace of celebratory firing. Besides registering an FIR, the police would cancel the arms licence of the erring person, said Superintendent of Police Mohit Handa.

“A licensed gun for self-protection or safety can’t be fired in celebratory functions, including marriage events. Therefore, the district police will not spare anyone misusing his licensed weapon,” said the SP.

Recently, two incidents of celebratory firing were reported in Yamunanagar district.

“Considered as a status symbol, several people brandish weapons during marriages and other functions, but it can take the life of an innocent person,” said Anil Kaushik, a social worker.

Following the death of an orchestra artiste on December 5, 2016, in Punjab and several other cases of death caused due to celebratory gun firing, the state had banned the carrying of arms and weapons for any celebrations or weddings some years ago.