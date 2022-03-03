SP honours cops

Tribune News Service

Panipat, March 2

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan on Wednesday felicitated the team of police officials and forensic expert, who played a key role in getting the death penalty to two convicts for rape and murder of 12-years-old girl in Urlana Kalan village of the district.

SP Sawan today gave commendable certificates to the officials. DSP Sandeep, the then SHO of Madlauda police station, Dr Neelam Arya, FSL team in-charge, retired Inspector Rameshwar Dutt, the then Urlana police post in-charge, SI Rakam Singh, HC Satish and constable Amit for their work. —