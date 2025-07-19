DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Haryana / SP inspects Yamunanagar police checkpoints

SP inspects Yamunanagar police checkpoints

article_Author
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 03:36 AM Jul 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal on Friday conducted a surprise inspection at police checkpoints in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. DSPs Kanwaljit Singh was also present during the inspection.

Advertisement

The SP said checkpoints were being set up in the district to prevent crime.

“Taking serious note of the criminal incidents that have occurred in the district in the recent past, checking has been intensified,” the SP added.

Advertisement

He said the drive was not just a formality, but a concrete step to ensure the safety of the public. “If a criminal tries to flee after committing a crime, he ought to pass through these checkpoints. The police have the full right to open fire on such criminals,” the SP added, stating that no leniency would be shown to criminals.

“Now, the police will have to show not only vigilance but also promptness in response. The safety of the public is paramount, and no criminal will be allowed to escape by hoodwinking the law. Such criminals will have to face strict action,” the SP said.

Advertisement

He instructed the staff present at the checkpoints to perform their duties without any fear or pressure.

He added that any suspicious person or vehicle should be stopped immediately and thoroughly inspected.

He instructed police personnel to keep their weapons in good condition, and keep themselves ready through continuous mock drills.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts