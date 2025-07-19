SP inspects Yamunanagar police checkpoints

Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal on Friday conducted a surprise inspection at police checkpoints in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. DSPs Kanwaljit Singh was also present during the inspection.

The SP said checkpoints were being set up in the district to prevent crime.

“Taking serious note of the criminal incidents that have occurred in the district in the recent past, checking has been intensified,” the SP added.

He said the drive was not just a formality, but a concrete step to ensure the safety of the public. “If a criminal tries to flee after committing a crime, he ought to pass through these checkpoints. The police have the full right to open fire on such criminals,” the SP added, stating that no leniency would be shown to criminals.

“Now, the police will have to show not only vigilance but also promptness in response. The safety of the public is paramount, and no criminal will be allowed to escape by hoodwinking the law. Such criminals will have to face strict action,” the SP said.

He instructed the staff present at the checkpoints to perform their duties without any fear or pressure.

He added that any suspicious person or vehicle should be stopped immediately and thoroughly inspected.

He instructed police personnel to keep their weapons in good condition, and keep themselves ready through continuous mock drills.