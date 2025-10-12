SP Rohtak Bijarniya replaced

Four days after the family sought "action" in Y Puran Kumar's suicide at his Sector 11 residence, the Haryana Government today replaced Narendra Bijarniya with Surinder Singh Bhoria as Rohtak Superintendent of Police.

Advertisement

The order issued this morning said that Bijarniya's posting orders would be issued separately. The family, since the recovery of the IPS officer's suicide note, had been demanding the arrest of the DGP and Rohtak SP.

Advertisement

The government opened talks with the family sending its ministers Krishan Lal Panwar and Krishan Bedi as also senior-most government officials including Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi. Sources said that on the persistent persuasion by the government, the family agreed to scale down its demand for arrest and sought the removal of these two officers from their positions.

Advertisement

The deceased officer's family -- in multiple rounds of talks -- was conveyed that the government was open to further discussion on the matter once the nod for the post-mortem examination was given.

In late last night parleys between Rastogi and the family, it was agreed that the post-mortem examination would be conducted today. With the process for the post-mortem examination beginning this morning with the completion of the paperwork and the shifting of the body from the government hospital in Sector 16 to the PGIMER, the government too kept its commitment and transferred Bijarniya in keeping with the family’s apprehension that he could “influence investigation” if he continued to be in Rohtak.

Advertisement

The post-mortem examination, however, could not be conducted as the family alleged that the Chandigarh Police had shifted the late IPS officer’s body without its approval and in the absence of any family member.