DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / SP Rohtak Bijarniya replaced

SP Rohtak Bijarniya replaced

article_Author
Geetanjali Gayatri
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:00 AM Oct 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Four days after the family sought "action" in Y Puran Kumar's suicide at his Sector 11 residence, the Haryana Government today replaced Narendra Bijarniya with Surinder Singh Bhoria as Rohtak Superintendent of Police.

Advertisement

The order issued this morning said that Bijarniya's posting orders would be issued separately. The family, since the recovery of the IPS officer's suicide note, had been demanding the arrest of the DGP and Rohtak SP.

Advertisement

The government opened talks with the family sending its ministers Krishan Lal Panwar and Krishan Bedi as also senior-most government officials including Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi. Sources said that on the persistent persuasion by the government, the family agreed to scale down its demand for arrest and sought the removal of these two officers from their positions.

Advertisement

The deceased officer's family -- in multiple rounds of talks -- was conveyed that the government was open to further discussion on the matter once the nod for the post-mortem examination was given.

In late last night parleys between Rastogi and the family, it was agreed that the post-mortem examination would be conducted today. With the process for the post-mortem examination beginning this morning with the completion of the paperwork and the shifting of the body from the government hospital in Sector 16 to the PGIMER, the government too kept its commitment and transferred Bijarniya in keeping with the family’s apprehension that he could “influence investigation” if he continued to be in Rohtak.

Advertisement

The post-mortem examination, however, could not be conducted as the family alleged that the Chandigarh Police had shifted the late IPS officer’s body without its approval and in the absence of any family member.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts