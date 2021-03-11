SP suspends 2 cops

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 15

In two separate cases, a sub-inspector and an ASI were suspended by Hisar Superintendent of Police Lokender Singh here today.

In the first case, sub-inspector Dharambir Singh, posted at the Mangali police chowki, was suspended after he was found involved in a case of drunken driving and causing accident by ramming his car into an auto-rickshaw on May 12, which resulted in injuries to passengers in the auto.

After the accident, passersby caught him and took him to the Civil Hospital. The SP ordered a departmental inquiry against him and suspended him.

In another case, an ASI Jaiveer Singh, who had allegedly taken a bribe of Rs 21,000 from two persons Satpal and Dinesh Godara, and was booked on May 4, was suspended.