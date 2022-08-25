Spa workers create ruckus at Gurugram mall

Gurugram, August 24
The Gurugram police arrested two women for creating ruckus at a mall here on Tuesday night. The women and their fellow employees were allegedly in an inebriated state and beat up the male and female security guard.
The women worked at a spa in Omaxe Mall located on Sohna road.
According to the complaint filed by the female security guard, Priyanka, she heard a man and woman fighting in the mall basement on Tuesday night. Hearing the noise, she went there and saw that the man was beating the woman.
“My fellow male guard and I tried to break the fight. The security supervisor also reached there. The man, woman and their fellow employees started abusing and manhandling us. They also threatened to kill us,” the complainant said.
An FIR was registered under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Sector 50 police station. “We had arrested two women, but they were released on bail. Further probe is under way,” Inspector Rajesh Kumar, SHO, Sector 50 police station, said.
