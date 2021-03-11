Spares arrive, Khedar power plant's second unit to function soon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 16

The Power Department has maintained that it has been meeting the demand of 22 to 24 crore units per day and for the past many days, no cuts have been imposed in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary PK Das today said that a new power purchase agreement will be signed with Adani Power for the supply of close to 1,000 MW power, based on domestic coal supply. No decision has been taken regarding the supply of power based on imported coal.

“The Khedar’s unit-2 (600MW) will be started in the next 10 days. We have received the spare parts for its repair from abroad,” he said.

“We have been allocated 728 MW power from the NTPC Dadri II thermal power station. Right now, there is a stay from the Delhi High Court. But once it gets vacated, we will get the supply,” said Das.

He added that the state would be able to meet the peak demand in the coming months. For agriculture, a five-hour supply has been ensured.

He added that in future, a new unit in Yamunanagar of 750 MW would be started soon. “We are also looking forward to purchasing a thermal power plant outside the state,” he said.