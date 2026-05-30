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Home / Haryana / Speaker awards degrees at Yamunanagar college, stresses role of education in nation-building

Speaker awards degrees at Yamunanagar college, stresses role of education in nation-building

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 02:36 AM May 30, 2026 IST
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Speaker of Haryana Legislative Assembly, Harvinder Kalyan, at the convocation and prize distribution ceremony of SPS Janta College of Education in Saraswati Nagar, Yamunanagar, on Friday.
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Speaking as the chief guest at the convocation and prize distribution ceremony of SPS Janta College of Education in Saraswati Nagar town of Yamunanagar district today, Speaker of the Haryana Legislative Assembly, Harvinder Kalyan, urged students to use their knowledge and skills for the benefit of society and the nation. The chief guest awarded degrees and prizes to the students.

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He said that education was not just a means of obtaining employment, but the foundation of a person’s all-round development. “Education not only enhances our knowledge but also propels us forward on the path of progress. Our great leaders have always taught us to think positively and remain connected to our culture. A person who acts with honesty and restraint always progresses in life,” the Speaker said.

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He said that society had witnessed many great personalities who rose from poverty and showed the path of national interest and humanity. “Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar fought poverty and framed the country’s Constitution. Similarly, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam became the President of our country, and now Droupadi Murmu holds the highest office. We should learn from their lives, move forward, and contribute to the country’s progress,” the Speaker said.

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He added, “It has been 75 years since our country gained independence, and when we complete 100 years of independence, our nation will surely become a developed country, joining the ranks of nations like the United States and China.”

He said that the commitment to a developed India was not only the responsibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but also the responsibility of every citizen to work with honesty and dedication towards making the country a developed nation. “Today’s youth are the country’s greatest strength, and it is the responsibility of educational institutions to inculcate moral values, discipline, and a sense of social responsibility among students,” the Speaker said.

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He congratulated the students who received degrees and wished them a bright future.

On the occasion, Zila Parishad CEO Sushil Kumar, former MLA Balwant Singh, Chairman of JPS Educational Institutes Sardar Devender Singh, SPS Janta College Principal Ranjit Kaur, Satpal Kaushik, Saraswati Nagar Sarpanch Sukhraj Singh, and other dignitaries were present.

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