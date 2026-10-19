Speaker Kalyan reviews construction work of community centre

Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan on Sunday visited the under-construction community centre near Nagla Chowk to review the progress of work. The community centre is being constructed at a cost of Rs 80 lakh.

Nagla Chowk serves as a central point for several surrounding villages. The Panchayat and Development Department is constructing the community centre. The Speaker inspected every aspect of the ongoing work.

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Kalyan said once completed, the centre will prove beneficial for residents. They will no longer need to go elsewhere for religious, social and marriage functions, saving both time and money. Over the past nearly 12 years, community centres have been constructed in several villages of the constituency. On the Speaker’s directions, the halls in these centres have also been expanded so that a larger number of people can be accommodated during events.