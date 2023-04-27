Speaker reconstitutes 14 House committees

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 26

Legislative Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today reconstituted 14 Vidhan Sabha committees for 2023-24. He will meet the new chairpersons on May 2 and will hold a review of the past year and discuss action plan for future.

Gupta will be the ex-officio chairman of the Rules Committee. Former CM Bhupinder Hooda, Kiran Choudhry, Geeta Bhukkal, Ghanshyam Dass Arora, Dr Abhe Singh Yadav, Naina Singh Chautala and Sudhir Singla will be members of this committee.

Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa will be the ex-officio chairman of the House Committee. MLAs Harvinder Kalyan, Aftab Ahmed, Ram Kumar Gautam, and Randhir Singh Gollen have been nominated as members.

MLA Narendra Gupta will be the chairman of the Committee of Privileges, while Bishan Lal Saini, Harvinder Kalyan, Vinod Bhayana, Deepak Mangla, Satya Parkash, Varun Chaudhary, Amarjeet Dhanda, Kuldeep Vats, Sombir Sangwan are included as members.

Aseem Goyal has been nominated as the chairperson of the Committee on Violation of Etiquette Norms and Contemptuous Behaviour of Government Officials with MLAs. Kiran Choudhry, Seema Trikha, BB Batra, Mohan Lal Badoli, Nirmal Rani, Parmod Kumar Vij, Jogi Ram Sihag, Renu Bala, and Nayan Pal Rawat have been included as members in this committee.

In the Committee on Public Accounts, MLAs Seema Trikha, Ram Kumar Kashyap, Narendra Gupta, Bhavya Bishnoi, Amit Sihag, Surendra Panwar, Jogi Ram Sihag, Randhir Singh Gollen are nominated as members.

MLA Satya Prakash will be the chairman of the Committee on Welfare of SCs, STs and BCs. MLAs Laxman Napa, Rajesh Nagar, Renu Bala, Shish Pal Singh, Chiranjeev Rao, Ram Karan, Ram Niwas, and Dharam Pal Gonder have been nominated as members.

Aseem Goyal has also been nominated as the chairman of the Committee on Public Undertakings. MLAs Dura Ram, Pardeep Chaudhary, Krishna Lal Middha, Sudhir Singla, Sitaram, Chiranjeev Rao, Kuldeep Vats and Neeraj Sharma will be members of this committee.

Deepak Mangla will be the chairman of the Subject Committee on Public Health, Irrigation, Power and Public Works (Buildings and Roads). MLAs Mohd Ilyas, Vinod Bhayana, Leela Ram, Dharam Singh Chhoker, Krishna Lal Middha, Praveen Dagar, Mamman Khan, and Shamsher Singh Gogi will be members of this committee. MLA Sanjay Singh has been nominated as a special invitee to this committee.

Oppn legislators nominated too