Speaker reviews Gharaunda infra projects, seeks early completion

Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan conducted an extensive inspection of proposed development projects and works announced by the Chief Minister in the Gharaunda Assembly constituency, directing officials to expedite their execution.

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Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma, Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) Commissioner Saloni Sharma and officials from various departments, Kalyan reviewed the feasibility of several infrastructure projects and assessed the bottlenecks affecting their implementation.

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The inspection covered proposals for the expansion of the Mini Secretariat, construction of a Shaheed Smarak and a public library near the auditorium hall, development of a parking facility on Power Corporation department land to ease traffic congestion, widening of the Araipura and Sub-Divisional Office roads, provision of ramps along service lanes, and widening of the GT Road service lane and the mini bypass to improve traffic flow.

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Kalyan also reviewed issues related to the proposed underpass, where railway clearances have delayed the project, and examined plans to develop Furlak Road as a model road. Other projects inspected included widening the Kaimla and Araipura underpasses on GT Road to accommodate increasing traffic, redevelopment of old shops on Railway Road, construction of a foot overbridge across the railway track, development of a playground on railway land adjoining the tracks, and utilisation of vacant land near the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) on Malikpur Road for public utility projects.

Addressing officials during the inspection, Kalyan directed all departments to complete the technical and administrative examination of the proposed projects at the earliest and expedite the necessary formalities. He stressed that projects requiring coordination between multiple departments should be taken up through close inter-departmental collaboration to ensure the timely resolution of pending issues.

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“The implementation of development works should not be delayed unnecessarily. Projects that directly benefit the public must be given top priority and executed at the earliest,” Kalyan said.