Special bonanza for 9,000 Special Police Officers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 9

Keeping the festivities in mind and in recognition of the invaluable contribution made by Special Police Officers (SPOs) to the safety and security of Haryana residents, CM Manohar Lal Khattar has given administrative sanction for increasing their honorarium from Rs. 18,000 to 20,000 per month.

They ensure safety of residents The commitment and dedication exhibited by our Special Police Officers is truly commendable. They play a vital role in ensuring the safety and well-being of our citizens. This special Diwali gift is a small token of our gratitude for their selfless service. — Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister

With gratitude towards the service provided by around 9,000 SPOs, the Chief Minister has sanctioned this increase as a token of appreciation for their efforts in maintaining law and order in the state.

Khattar stated, “The commitment and dedication exhibited by our Special Police Officers is truly commendable. They play a vital role in ensuring the safety and well-being of our citizens. This special Diwali gift is a small token of our gratitude for their selfless service. We hope it brings joy and prosperity to them and their families during this auspicious festival.”

The Chief Minister also expressed his best wishes for a safe, prosperous and joyful Diwali to all citizens of the state.

The state government remains steadfast in its commitment to providing a secure environment for its citizens and acknowledges the pivotal role played by its law enforcement personnel, including the Special Police Officers, he added.

