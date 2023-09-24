Special camps benefitted slum kids, says ADC

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, September 23

The special camps held in the past about one month to rehabilitate children of slum areas in the city and district have reportedly benefited hundreds of kids of poor families. As many as 77 children were admitted to schools for the first time and 488 got enrolled in the state government-run anganwadi centres, according to district officials.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Anand Sharma said at the 16 special camps held in the past one month, hundreds of minor kids residing in slum areas or colonies had been provided with basic facilities, including health and education. Claiming that as majority of the kids and their families were unaware of the schemes provided by the government, he said these camps not only made them aware but also helped them get admission in schools and avail of some basic health facilities.

As many as 565 slum kids had been reportedly admitted to anganwadis and schools, while the authorities received around 734 applications for issuance of birth certificates in 16 camps held between August 16 and September 15 at various places.

Of the 1,777 children screened for health disorders, 1,170 were given folic acid syrup and Albendazole tablets. The camps also received around 785 applications for preparation and correction of information on Aadhaar cards, the authorities added.

#Faridabad