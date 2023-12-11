Special drive to implement lane driving on Gurugram expressway during night

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 10

The local police has started a special drive, under which police personnel will be deployed on the expressway in Gurugram to ensure commercial and heavy vehicle drivers follow lane driving rules.

Violators to be fined Transporters have been told to direct their drivers not to drive in the first two lanes on the right, otherwise they will be fined. We will not tolerate lane violations. Virender Vij, DCP (Traffic)

According to the police, a first-time offender will be imposed a fine of Rs 500 while a fine of Rs 1,500 will be imposed in case of a second violation. Besides, commercial vehicles will not be allowed on the first two right lanes of the expressway.

It may be noted that while the Delhi Police has managed to keep these vehicles in line to a great extent, they seem to enjoy a free pass on the Gurugram stretch of the expressway. Majority of these vehicles, including buses, move rashly on right lanes in Gurugram, but quickly switch to the left lanes when they enter Delhi.

The local police is flooded with complaints in this regard. Hukam Chand Sharma, president, Transporters’ Association of Gurgaon, said they had informed their driver about the directive. 396 people died while 800 were injured in 933 road accidents till November 20 this year.

#Gurugram