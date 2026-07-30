Special drive to regularise water, sewer connections underway in Mahendragarh

A drive to regularise drinking water and sewer connections has been launched in all five towns—Narnaul, Nangal Chaudhary, Mahendragarh, Ateli and Kanina—in Mahendragarh district, under a special water conservation campaign of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED).

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The department has constituted special teams, led by junior engineers, to identify and regularise unauthorised drinking water and sewer connections.

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PHED Superintending Engineer (SE) SP Joshi said the campaign, which commenced on July 1, has been receiving an encouraging response from consumers.

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“Under the campaign, eight drinking water and eight sewer connections in Narnaul; one drinking water and 26 sewer connections in Nangal Chaudhary; six drinking water and eight sewer connections in Mahendragarh; 28 drinking water and 18 sewer connections in Ateli; and 24 drinking water and 26 sewer connections in Kanina have been regularised so far,” he said, adding that the campaign would continue in the coming days.

Joshi stated that consumers who have not got their drinking water and sewer connections regularised as yet can do so by paying the prescribed fee of Rs 1,550.

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“At present, the department has completely waived the road-cutting charges. However, the cost of the plumber’s report and water meter will have to be borne by the consumer,” he said.

To get a connection regularised, the consumers are required to submit two passport-size photographs, copies of Family ID and Aadhaar Card, a photograph of the house with GPS location and proof of ownership in the form of a registered sale deed or mutation certificate.

The Superintending Engineer cautioned that if any consumer fails to regularise his/her unauthorised drinking water or sewer connection even during the campaign period, the department would cut the connection and initiate further action as per departmental rules.

He appealed to the citizens to install water meters on all drinking water connections and fit taps on water outlets to prevent wastage of water.

“The consumers should also ensure that standposts remain intact and the pipelines are not left exposed or damaged,” the officer maintained, adding that any leakage in the drinking water pipeline or other related issues may be reported on the department’s toll-free number 1800-180-5678 and complaints, suggestions or objections may also be registered at the Circle Office, Narnaul, on telephone number 01282-260562.

District Consultant Mangtu Ram Sarswa said women members of the Village Water and Sewerage Committees are being trained to conduct chlorine testing of drinking water to ensure its purity.

Block Resource Centre (BRC) teams of the Water and Sanitation Support Organisation (WSSO) are also visiting villages to test the chlorine levels in drinking water so that it remains free from harmful bacteria.