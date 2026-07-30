DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Special drive to regularise water, sewer connections underway in Mahendragarh

Special drive to regularise water, sewer connections underway in Mahendragarh

article_Author
Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Narnaul, Updated At : 10:03 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A team of the Public Health and Engineering Department conducts a survey of drinking water and sewer connections in Mahendragarh district.
Advertisement

A drive to regularise drinking water and sewer connections has been launched in all five towns—Narnaul, Nangal Chaudhary, Mahendragarh, Ateli and Kanina—in Mahendragarh district, under a special water conservation campaign of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED).

Advertisement

The department has constituted special teams, led by junior engineers, to identify and regularise unauthorised drinking water and sewer connections.

Advertisement

PHED Superintending Engineer (SE) SP Joshi said the campaign, which commenced on July 1, has been receiving an encouraging response from consumers.

Advertisement

“Under the campaign, eight drinking water and eight sewer connections in Narnaul; one drinking water and 26 sewer connections in Nangal Chaudhary; six drinking water and eight sewer connections in Mahendragarh; 28 drinking water and 18 sewer connections in Ateli; and 24 drinking water and 26 sewer connections in Kanina have been regularised so far,” he said, adding that the campaign would continue in the coming days.

Joshi stated that consumers who have not got their drinking water and sewer connections regularised as yet can do so by paying the prescribed fee of Rs 1,550.

Advertisement

“At present, the department has completely waived the road-cutting charges. However, the cost of the plumber’s report and water meter will have to be borne by the consumer,” he said.

To get a connection regularised, the consumers are required to submit two passport-size photographs, copies of Family ID and Aadhaar Card, a photograph of the house with GPS location and proof of ownership in the form of a registered sale deed or mutation certificate.

The Superintending Engineer cautioned that if any consumer fails to regularise his/her unauthorised drinking water or sewer connection even during the campaign period, the department would cut the connection and initiate further action as per departmental rules.

He appealed to the citizens to install water meters on all drinking water connections and fit taps on water outlets to prevent wastage of water.

“The consumers should also ensure that standposts remain intact and the pipelines are not left exposed or damaged,” the officer maintained, adding that any leakage in the drinking water pipeline or other related issues may be reported on the department’s toll-free number 1800-180-5678 and complaints, suggestions or objections may also be registered at the Circle Office, Narnaul, on telephone number 01282-260562.

District Consultant Mangtu Ram Sarswa said women members of the Village Water and Sewerage Committees are being trained to conduct chlorine testing of drinking water to ensure its purity.

Block Resource Centre (BRC) teams of the Water and Sanitation Support Organisation (WSSO) are also visiting villages to test the chlorine levels in drinking water so that it remains free from harmful bacteria.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts