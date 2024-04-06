Special force to check liquor, cash smuggling in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, April 5

Known as the booze heaven and cash capital of the NCR, Gurugram has emerged as key supplier of ‘cheap’ liquor and cash preceding the Lok Sabha elections.

Given to the options it offers and the relatively cheaper alcohol prices, intelligence agencies have issued an alert over large amount of liquor and cash moving from the city to neighbouring Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and even Punjab.

The Haryana Government has identified six vulnerable transit points and constituted special force to check the menace.

The six vulnerable transit points identified by the district administration included Faridabad border (Bandhwari), Ghamroj Toll Plaza on the Gurugram-Sohna road, Delhi border, Kherki Daula Toll Plaza, KMP Toll Plaza, Panchgao, and Kapashera border on the Old Delhi-Gurugram road. Permanent check posts are being set up at theses transit point for round the clock surveillance on illegal liquor and cash.

The administration has also formed 12 Static Surveillance Teams (SST) to keep a check on the smuggling of liquor and cash. Each team will have an officer with magistrate powers, three policemen, one excise inspector and one videographer.

“Twelve teams will keep a check on smuggling of liquor and cash in the district. Those caught with liquor and cash will be dealt with strictly,” said Nishant Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram .

Sources claim that top excise officials of the state would visit the district to keep a check on the sale of liquor by local vends during the elections.

According to a vend owner liquor contractors had formed WhatsApp groups. He said big players had already got orders of liquor from states like UP that would go to elections early. Special rates had been fixed for liquor which was being bought in huge quantity, he said.

“Gurugram not only offers cheap alcohol, but its variety and the desired quantity too. During elections, everybody wants good liquor and we are people’s first choice. After declaration of elections, liquor orders have started pouring in. This time officials are on high alert, but buyers are taking responsibility so we are not much bothered. We are delivering liquor in the NCR or within 100 km radius on extra charges,” said one of the licensed vend owners.

