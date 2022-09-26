Haryana to conduct special girdawari to assess farmers' loss: Dushyant Chautala

Kaithal: Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said, “A special girdawari will be conducted across the state to assess the loss to the farmers due to the unprecedented rainfall.”
