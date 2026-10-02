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Home / Haryana / Special gram sabhas to be held across state on Gandhi Jayanti

Special gram sabhas to be held across state on Gandhi Jayanti

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:20 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Students pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. PTI file
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As per the directions of the Development and Panchayats Department, Haryana, Swachhata Diwas will be observed in all Gram Panchayats across the state on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Special gram sabhas will be organised during which villagers will be administered the pledge for cleanliness.

Sharing more details in this regard an official spokesperson said that the special gram sabhas will be used to create awareness among villagers about the importance of cleanliness. Information about various welfare schemes being implemented by the government will also be provided, and eligible beneficiaries will be facilitated in availing the benefits of these schemes.

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The spokesperson said that the day will also provide an opportunity to present the achievements under the Jan Yojana Abhiyan and various public welfare schemes before the villagers. While ensuring the participation of villagers in the gram sabhas, important issues related to village development will be discussed and necessary resolutions will be passed. The process of preparing the Gram Panchayat Development Plan will also be completed.

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The spokesperson said that details of the public welfare and service-oriented works undertaken in the villages under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, along with their achievements, will be presented before the gram sabhas. Priorities for upcoming public service works will also be decided in consultation with the villagers.

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