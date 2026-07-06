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Home / Haryana / Special Intensive Revision drive gains momentum in Haryana

Special Intensive Revision drive gains momentum in Haryana

Voters urged to submit their SIR Enumeration Forms to BLOs before July 14

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:47 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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SIR process in Haryana takes momentum. Image credits/X @DC_Faridabad
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The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has been progressing rapidly across Haryana. As part of the ongoing exercise, Enumeration Forms have been distributed to 19,918,634 voters, covering 96.43 per cent of the state’s electorate. Of these, 12,208,806 forms (59.11 per cent) have already been collected by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and successfully uploaded.

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In accordance with the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), every voter has been provided with two copies of the Enumeration Form. Voters are required to fill in the necessary details, sign one copy, and submit it to their respective BLO. The second copy, duly acknowledged with the BLO’s signature, should be retained by the voter as proof of submission.

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Only those voters whose signed Enumeration Forms are received by the BLO will be included in the draft electoral roll, scheduled for publication on July 21.

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Voters who fail to submit their forms within the stipulated timeline will not be included in the draft electoral roll.

Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) A Sreenivas has appealed to all eligible voters to complete the form carefully, provide accurate information and submit it well before the deadline. Voters should also ensure they collect the signed acknowledgement receipt from the BLO after submission.

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Alternatively, voters may complete and submit their Enumeration Form online through the Voters’ Service Portal at voters.eci.gov.in. The last date for submission of the Enumeration Form is July 14.

The CEO has also urged all recognised political parties in the state to mobilise their Booth Level Agents (BLA-2) to create awareness among voters and assist in ensuring that the maximum number of Enumeration Forms are filled and submitted to the concerned BLOs within the prescribed time-frame.

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