Special mention for 3 Dulheri village youths on 'Mann Ki Baat'

Tribune Reporters

Chandigarh/Bhiwani, Feb26

In the 98th episode of his monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was all praise for three youths of Dulheri village of Bhiwani district, who are running a cleanliness campaign.

Showering praises on the youths, the PM said the enthusiasm and dedication shown by these lads had certainly changed the meaning of “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan”.

“These youths have decided to make Bhiwani a role model in terms of cleanliness. They formed an outfit called Yuva Swachhata Evam Jan Seva Samiti. At 4 am, they reach Bhiwani and run cleanliness drives at different places. To date, they have cleaned tonnes of garbage in the city,” he said.

Pawan Saini, samiti head, said they were happy that their efforts had found mention in the PM’s speech. The three youths had taken the initiative to make the village clean three years ago. Now, over 60 youths have joined them.

#bhiwani #narendra modi