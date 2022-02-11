Special NSS camp concludes

Karnal: The NSS unit I and II of KVA DAV College for Women, organised a seven-day special NSS camp for celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav under the banner Atm Nirbhar Bharat, on the theme, "Service: Not option but resolution". Principal Renu Mehta inspired students with her guidance. Prof DS Rana, coordinator, NSS, Kurkshetra University, Kurkshetra, was the chief guest for the valedictory function and prize distribution ceremony, where he shared experience as a coordinator and with his endeavours the camp was a success. The volunteers went to Uchani village for cleanliness drive. They also spread awareness on water conservation, no use of plastic', and social evils against girl child, through rallies, Nukad Natika & door to door campaigns.

Annual prize distribution function

Ambala: The annual prize distribution function was organised by Dev Samaj College for Girls, Ambala city (Lahore). Former principal of SA Jain College, Ambala, Dr Pradeep Sharma 'Snehi' was the chief guest of the function. College principal Anita Sharma elaborated on the glorious history of the college and achievements of students. Dr Snehi urged the students to remain good human beings and achieve higher goals with consistent efforts.

NSS role in personality development

Bhiwani: The National Service Scheme plays an important role in the personality development of volunteers. The NSS volunteers are the true watchdogs of social development of a nation. This was stated by Vaish Mahavidyalaya principal Dr Sanjay Goyal while addressing the volunteers on the second day of the seven-day camp of NSS volunteers running at Vaish College, Bhiwani. He said all students who joined the NSS during their student days understand the social meaning of life.

‘Udaan 2022’ programme

Yamunanagar: 'Udaan 2022' programme was organised by the self-finance department of Mukand Lal National College, Yamunanagar. Various clubs arranged a chain of events. Cooking competition by the think tank club, kite-making competition by crazy artsy, kite flying and rangoli competition by fit and fine club were organised. Dr Neeti Daryal, head of the department, self-finance department, said the purpose of these competitions was to provide a platform for creative skill of students. Dr Rahul Khanna, officiating principal of the college,congratulated the winners.