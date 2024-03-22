Special steps for ‘divyang’, elderly at polling stations

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 21

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal said for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the Election Department has made special arrangements at polling stations for ‘divyang’ (specially abled) and voters aged 85 and above so that they could exercise their voting right conveniently.

The CEO said to ensure easy access to ‘divyang’ and elderly, arrangements such as ramps, wheelchair, assistance in their movement, medical kits, etc, would be provided at polling stations, along with the deployment of NSS and NCC volunteers.

The commission has also developed the ‘Saksham app’ to provide election-related information to ‘divyang’ voters. He said the Education Department plays a vital role in elections. Most polling stations in the state are set up in schools. Teachers should provide children with information about the voting process and encourage them to create awareness about voting.

