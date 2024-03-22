Special steps for ‘divyang’, elderly at polling stations

Chandigarh, March 21
Haryana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal said for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the Election Department has made special arrangements at polling stations for ‘divyang’ (specially abled) and voters aged 85 and above so that they could exercise their voting right conveniently.
The CEO said to ensure easy access to ‘divyang’ and elderly, arrangements such as ramps, wheelchair, assistance in their movement, medical kits, etc, would be provided at polling stations, along with the deployment of NSS and NCC volunteers.
The commission has also developed the ‘Saksham app’ to provide election-related information to ‘divyang’ voters. He said the Education Department plays a vital role in elections. Most polling stations in the state are set up in schools. Teachers should provide children with information about the voting process and encourage them to create awareness about voting.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...