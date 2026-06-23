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Home / Haryana / Special strategy to improve water supply in Panchkula, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri and Hansi

Special strategy to improve water supply in Panchkula, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri and Hansi

Several projects aimed at strengthening drinking water supply, sewerage and sanitation infrastructure across the state for 2026-27 approved during a meeting

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:46 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during a press conference. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
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Presiding over the 59th meeting of the Haryana Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini directed officials to prepare a special strategy to improve the water supply situation in Panchkula, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri and Hansi. He also ordered the construction of a waterworks facility for the Pinjore, Morni and Kalka region.

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The Chief Minister emphasised that maximum rainwater should be stored in the Kaushalya Dam during the monsoon season and directed officials to take special measures to enhance its storage capacity.

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During the meeting, several projects aimed at strengthening drinking water supply, sewerage and sanitation infrastructure across the state for 2026-27 were approved.

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Officials informed that 1,330 development works were completed during the previous year, including 1,000 in rural areas and 330 in urban areas. These included the commissioning of 82 canal-based waterworks, 254 tubewells, 91 boosting stations and more than 4,300 km of water supply pipelines. In addition, 150 km of sewerage lines were laid in various cities.

Commissioner and Secretary Pankaj Yadav said a comprehensive roadmap had been prepared for the current financial year to improve drinking water supply and sewerage facilities across Haryana. Under the action plan, 712 new augmentation and improvement schemes for rural and urban drinking water supply have been approved at a cost of Rs 2,534.39 crore.

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The Chief Minister also directed that, as in the case of the Yamuna, no untreated or polluted water should be discharged into the Ghaggar River. He asked officials to prepare a separate proposal to achieve this objective.

He further directed the installation of solar power plants at waterworks to promote energy efficiency and reduce operational costs.

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