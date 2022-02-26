Special structural engineering panel formed for residential properties in Haryana

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 25

Haryana has formed a special structural engineering committee to deal with the structural issues of residential properties.

This was stated by Chief Secretary at the inaugural function of the two-day Urban Development Conclave in Gurugram today.

He said the state government was working on a mechanism to assure allottees about the quality of the construction. He said, “We are living in the era of regulation in which the NGT, Supreme Court and RERA etc have given many provisions on subjects like environment and urban development. Gurugram and Faridabad are important cities falling in the NCR of Haryana State, in which the issues of urbanisation need to be resolved.”

He said issues related to urbanisation, ensuring quality of construction, electricity, drinking water supply and transportation were important.

Presiding over the inaugural session, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, Manoj Joshi, said it was the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that every family should have a roof over its head. Joshi said full cooperation would be given for the betterment of Haryana in the NCR planning.

Chairman, RERA Panchkula, Rajan Gupta, said urbanisation in Haryana was about 35 per cent and at the national level, this figure was about 32 per cent. Giving a detailed presentation, Additional Chief Secretary, Town and Country Planning Department, Devender Singh talked about various aspects of urban development in Haryana.