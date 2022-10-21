Special subsidy for firms engaged in defence sector

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 20

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said a special subsidy would be given to companies engaged in the defence sector for setting up their units in Haryana.

He gave this information during the “DefExpo-22” organised in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, while interacting with various company representatives in the “Haryana Pavilion”. The Deputy Chief Minister also visited the exhibition of modern weapons manufactured by Indian companies there. Chautala said although the Army had always proved its capability, in view of the changing technological era, it needed modern weapons. After seeing the modern weapons under the “Make in India” programme, he asserted that India was now more equipped to respond to any misadventure by any enemy countries. Dushyant said new India was moving ahead in the defence sector with the ‘mantra’ of intention, innovation and implementation. Earlier, India was considered the world’s largest defence importer, but new India was also seeing a new success story in the defence sector thanks to the “Make in India” initiative. .