Special team to review Dwarka Expressway; to identify stretches vulnerable to mishaps

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 13

The district administration announced to conduct a safety review of Dwarka Expressway. The Haryana stretch of the expressway, which has been delayed for decade now, is expected to be completed by June 15. A special road safety team would review the highway before inauguration to identify and neutralise any accident-prone spots.

“The safety of commuters is the priority in any road project. As the expressway nears completion, we strive to achieve Vision Zero here. We will ensure that the highway has no black spots. We have also invited opinion of residents living along the expressway as they are the best judge of convenience and safety,” said DC Nishant Yadav.

Officials said the traffic would shortly start plying on the 18.9-km stretch of the Dwarka Expressway falling in Gurugram, while the 10.1-km stretch of the expressway in Delhi would be completed only by next year.

The construction of the Haryana section of the 29-km Dwarka Expressway, from Shivmurti near Indira Gandhi International Airport to Dwarka near Kherki Daula toll plaza, has entered its final stage. This will be the country’s first elevated urban expressway.

Two days ago, a 56-year-old woman was killed and five others injured after their cab had a head-on collision with a car being driven on the wrong side of the Dwarka Expressway. Nishant Yadav who reviewed the highway visited the spot along with officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and inspected the stretch. The NHAI has closed a loop on the stretch for the safety of the commuters. The police said commuters used to take Pataudi Road, but that has been closed for the past two months for repair work and the only option left to commuters was to go through Kherki Daula toll plaza towards the Dwarka Expressway. But to avoid having paying the toll, commuters removed the NHAI-installed barricades and started driving on the wrong side.