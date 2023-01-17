Speed breakers pose threat

THE authorities should pay attention towards dangerous speed breakers laid on various roads in Sector 20 of Panchkula. It is a good move to control speeding drivers but in the absence of any signboard or marking, speed breakers are causing mishaps and inconvenience to drivers. It is mandatory to forewarn the drivers about the approaching speed breaker on both sides. —KJ Singh, Panchkula

Manhole lying uncovered

A manhole is lying uncovered and posing threat to locals in Purushotam Garden of Karnal. The matter has been reported to the authorities concerned several times but to no avail. It can result in fatal mishaps. The administration must get the needful done immediately. —Pradip Kumar, Karnal

No respite from Stray cattle menace

STRAY cattle menace continues to be a major nuisance for residents of Urban Estate 2 in Hisar. Roads can be seen smeared with cattle dung. Commuters have a tough time driving/walking on roads. The Nagar Nigam authorities should ensure that cleanliness and hygienic conditions are ensured in the area. —Baljeet Singh Deep, Hisar

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com