Speed up development works in twin cities, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Mayor tells officials

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 22

Madan Chauhan, Mayor of Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), held a meeting with the officers of engineering and sanitation branches of the MCYJ on Friday and asked them to intensify the ongoing development works.

In the meeting, he discussed with the officers of engineering branch about the four welcome gates to be constructed on the boundaries of MCYJ, the ongoing development works and pending works.

He asked them to finalise the sites where the welcome gates would to be constructed.

“I asked the officers of the engineering branch to prepare estimates regarding the repair and construction work of roads and streets and other construction works to be done in the twin cities,” said Chauhan.

He also asked the sanitation inspectors to improve the cleanliness system in every colony of every ward of the twin cities.

He said no negligence would be tolerated in implementation of development works being done in the twin cities. “Action will be taken against the agencies if they fail to start the work on time or they fail to complete the work on time,” said Chauhan.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ashok Kumar, Executive Officer Sushil Bhukal, XEN Ravi Oberoi, former Senior Deputy Mayor Pawan Bittu, Councillor Prince Sharma and Chief Sanitary Inspector Anil Nain were present in the meeting.