Home / Haryana / Speed up welfare projects in Ladwa: Haryana CM

Speed up welfare projects in Ladwa: Haryana CM

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today reviewed various developmental works being carried out in the Ladwa Assembly constituency. He directed officials to expedite the projects. The CM said a modern sports stadium would be built at Dhanaura Jattan village to...
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 03:10 AM Mar 31, 2025 IST
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lays the foundation stone of Irrigation Department project in Ladwa on Sunday.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today reviewed various developmental works being carried out in the Ladwa Assembly constituency. He directed officials to expedite the projects.

The CM said a modern sports stadium would be built at Dhanaura Jattan village to prepare national and international-level players. Saini further said a budget of about Rs 8 crore would be spent on various developmental works of the Municipal Committee, Ladwa.

Expressing displeasure over the delay in certain projects announced by him, the CM warned officials of action.

The CM also issued directions relating to pending files at tehsils and directed the officials to resolve public grievances. "Citizens should not face any inconvenience in the tehsils and other offices in Kurukshetra. If any complaint is received, then the erring officer will not be spared under any circumstances," he said.

Saini also issued directions regarding the upcoming wheat procurement season, repair of roads before the rainy season, filling of vacant posts of BDPOs in Pipli, Pehowa and Shahabad blocks.

The CM has instructed Health Department officials to provide dialysis facilities for kidney patients at Ladwa.

He said posts of doctors who were on a long leave or deputation should be shown as vacant and their replacements should be appointed. "There should not be a shortage of doctors in the district," he said.

Expressing concern over 20 cancer cases being reported from Ban village, he directed officials to test the drinking water there and organise special health checkup camps.

The CM said a budget of Rs 31 crore had been passed for the construction of Ladwa sub-divisional complex and directed the officials to start the work within two months.

During the meeting, the CM issued directions regarding a four-laning project, veterinary polyclinic at Biholi village, PHCs in Barot and Biholi villages and drainage system at Ladwa and Babain.

The CM laid the foundation stones of two projects of the Irrigation Department in Ladwa, coming up at a cost of Rs 4.48 crore.

Later, the CM held public meetings at Kaulapur and Tatka villages. The CM also released grants of Rs 21 lakh each for both the villages. In the evening, the CM attended the 'Maha Aarti' at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra.

