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Home / Haryana / Speeding bus kills 24-year-old in Gurugram; FIR registered

Speeding bus kills 24-year-old in Gurugram; FIR registered

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Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:55 PM Apr 06, 2026 IST
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A search is on for the bus owner and the driver. File
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A 24-year-old executive of a private company was killed in a tragic accident after a Gurugram city bus collided with his car near Molahera village under Palam Vihar police station area.

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The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely crushed and the windshield of the city bus was also shattered. The bus driver managed to flee away leaving his vehicle on spot. An FIR was registered against the bus driver at Palam Vihar police station.

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According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sambhav Nigam (24), a resident of a society in Sector 51, Gurugram. He had gone to meet a friend in Palam Vihar in his car and when he was returning home after the meeting, the incident took place near Molahera village on Sunday morning.

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When Sambhav reached the CNG petrol pump near Molahera village, a speeding Gurugram city bus coming from Gurugram hit the car. The impact was so severe that the Amaze car was badly damaged and Sambhav, who was driving the car, died on spot. The bus was also damaged in the accident and the driver and some passengers reportedly suffered minor injuries.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and took the body into custody and sent it for postmortem. Initial investigations revealed that speeding and negligence were the main causes of this accident.

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“A case has been registered against the bus driver under relevant sections of the BNS and an investigation has been initiated. The driver's details have been sought from the Gurugram City Bus Depot and he will be arrested soon. We handed over the body to kin after the postmortem”, said a senior police officer.

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