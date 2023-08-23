Speeding car hits motorcycle, 2 killed in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 22

Two persons died on the spot after their bike fell from a flyover after being hit by a speeding car near IFFCO Chowk. The deceased have been identified as Harsh Khattar (22) and Suman Chowdhary. Near the IFFCO Chowk U-turn, a speeding Creta hit their bike from behind and they fell off the flyover. The driver ran away and abandoned the vehicle on the spot, the police said.

Harsh, originally from Gujarat, had come to Gurugram a few days back and recently got a job in Janata Textile Company. He lived in a PG accommodation in Sector 39. Suman Chowdhary was his colleague and used to live in a PG in the Sukhrali area.

In the first incident, a mini truck hit a divider on the Sohna-Gurugram elevated road in the afternoon, the police said. Fire officer Nitish Bhardwaj said the truck driver who got stuck inside the vehicle was pulled out safely and has been admitted to the hospital. In another incident, five people had a close shave when a car they were travelling in caught fire on the Sohna-Gurugram elevated road on Tuesday, the police said. All five occupants jumped out of the vehicle while the SUV gutted.

