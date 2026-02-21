DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Speeding car kills Faridabad bank manager, hunt on

Speeding car kills Faridabad bank manager, hunt on

article_Author
Tribune News Service
faridabad, Updated At : 11:54 PM Feb 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo
Advertisement
A regional manager of a private bank riding a scooter was killed after being struck by a speeding Ignis car on Surajkund Road in Faridabad. Four students from a private university were reportedly in the car, which they abandoned at the scene before fleeing.
Advertisement

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Tarun Singh, a resident of Sanjay Colony, Sector 23, Faridabad. Based on his father's complaint, the police have registered a case against the car driver and launched an investigation.

Advertisement

In his complaint, Raja Singh Chauhan said his son, Tarun Singh, a regional manager at ICICI Bank, had gone to meet a client at Omaxe Society in Green Fields Colony on Friday afternoon. He then set off on his scooter along Surajkund Road when a speeding Ignis car hit him from behind, killing him on the spot.

Advertisement

Green Field police chowki in-charge Kriparam said in addition to the driver, there was a young man and two young women in the car. All are students at a private university. After the accident, the driver and two young women fled the scene, while one of the young men remained standing there for some while.

Police investigation revealed that the car belonged to and was driven by a young man named Rizul Satija. Officers registered an FIR and are searching for the suspects. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts