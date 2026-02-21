Speeding car kills Faridabad bank manager, hunt on

Advertisement

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Tarun Singh, a resident of Sanjay Colony, Sector 23, Faridabad. Based on his father's complaint, the police have registered a case against the car driver and launched an investigation.

In his complaint, Raja Singh Chauhan said his son, Tarun Singh, a regional manager at ICICI Bank, had gone to meet a client at Omaxe Society in Green Fields Colony on Friday afternoon. He then set off on his scooter along Surajkund Road when a speeding Ignis car hit him from behind, killing him on the spot.

Green Field police chowki in-charge Kriparam said in addition to the driver, there was a young man and two young women in the car. All are students at a private university. After the accident, the driver and two young women fled the scene, while one of the young men remained standing there for some while.

Police investigation revealed that the car belonged to and was driven by a young man named Rizul Satija. Officers registered an FIR and are searching for the suspects. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem.