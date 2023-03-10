Speeding car mows down 7-year-old girl in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 9

A seven-year-old girl died after a speeding car ran over her when she was crossing a road in Staundi village here today. The family members placed her body on the road and blocked it for a couple of hours. They demanded the arrest of the driver who fled after leaving the car at the spot. Following the assurance from the police that the accused would be arrested at the earliest, the family members lifted the blockade.

The deceased has been identified as Hasina, whose father is a migrant labourer who works at a brick kiln in the village.

The kin of the deceased told the police that Hasina had gone to purchase a packet of biscuit. She was crossing the road when the car hit her, resulting in her death.

“We have registered a case against the car driver and started the probe. Efforts are on to nab the accused. The car has been impounded and the body has been sent for post-mortem,” Manoj Kumar, SHO, Sadar police station, said.

In another mishap, two youths died after a motorcycle collided with a truck on the Hansi road here yesterday. The deceased, Sachin (18) of Hakikat Nagar and Prince (19) of Shalimar Colony, were travelling on the motorcycle. After the accident, they were taken to hospital where they were declared dead, the police said.

The family members of the deceased said they were employed at a factory on Gaushala road here.