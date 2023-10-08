Speeding SUV crushes two women to death

Karnal, October 7
Two women were allegedly crushed to death by a speeding SUV near Taraori this morning while one woman was seriously injured in the mishap.
The deceased were identified as Shanti Devi (60) and Nanhi Devi (50) of Takhana village in the district while Sita Devi was injured, said the police.The speeding SUV hit the women labourers when they were going to fields for work. The police said the car driver had been detained and a case registered.
