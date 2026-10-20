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Home / Haryana / Speeding truck crashes into bank in Jakhal

Speeding truck crashes into bank in Jakhal

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:49 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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The truck that crashed into a bank in Jakhal.
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A speeding truck rammed into a Muthoot Gold Loan bank branch on Chandigarh Road in Jakhal in the Fatehabad district on Monday morning, breaking through its boundary wall and iron grille before entering the building. No injuries were reported, as the bank was closed at the time.

The impact caused significant damage to the front portion of the building. The incident drew a crowd to the spot, with people gathering to see the damaged structure.

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As the incident occurred before the Muthoot branch opened for customers and employees, a major tragedy was averted.

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The police reached the spot after receiving information about the accident and took the truck driver into custody. He was taken to the police station for questioning.

The police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

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