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Home / Haryana / Speeding truck overturns onto car in Rewari; 4 of family killed, child survives

Speeding truck overturns onto car in Rewari; 4 of family killed, child survives

Five-year-old escapes with minor injuries as car lies almost entirely crushed; truck driver flees

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PTI
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:46 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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The family was on their way back to Delhi on Saturday when the accident occurred, according to police. Representative image/File
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Four members of a family were killed after a speeding truck overturned onto their car on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway here, police said on Sunday.

A five-year-old child, who was sitting in the middle of the back seat of the i10 car, however, survived with minor injuries even after the vehicle was almost entirely crushed, they said.

According to police, the incident took place at around 11.30 pm on Saturday near the Banipur Chowk in the Bawal area of Rewari district. The trailer truck loaded with chickpeas went out of control and landed on top of the car as it overturned, after hitting another vehicle.

Two of the car occupants died on the spot, police said.

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Upon receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot, and a rescue operation was launched with the help of a crane.

The injured were taken to the Bawal Civil Hospital, where doctors declared two more persons dead, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Deepak, Sarita, Nitin and Divya, they said. It wasn't immediately clear how the injured child was related to the victims.

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The family had migrated to Delhi from the Bholawas village in Rajasthan and had returned to their native village some time ago. They were on their way back to Delhi on Saturday when the accident occurred, according to police.

The truck driver fled the spot after the accident, they said, and a search is on to locate him.

A senior police officer said that the families of the deceased and the injured child have been informed. Police have taken possession of the bodies and sent them for a post-mortem examination.

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Traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur highway was disrupted for about an hour due to the accident and subsequent rescue operations, leading to long queues of vehicles. Police said they have cleared the damaged vehicles and restored the traffic flow.

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