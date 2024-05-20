Speeding vehicles, traffic jams irk Radaur residents

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, May 19

The residents of Radaur town in Yamunanagar district have sought speed breakers on the stretch of the Saharanpur-Kurukshetra-Radaur road falling in the town area.

Risk to commuters As per signboards put up in the area of the town by the government, it is directed that no vehicle should go faster than 40 km per hour, but most of the drivers, mainly of trucks and cars, drove at the speed of 80-100 kmph, in violation of the permitted speed, increasing the possibility of accidents — Jaswant Singh Banchal, former councillor, Radaur Municipal Committee

Addressing their concerns to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who had been elected a Member of Parliament from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha segment in 2019 (Radaur is also a part of this Lok Sabha segment), they said the road often witnessed heavy traffic flow as well as speeding vehicles, increasing the possibility of accidents.

Ramesh Kumar, Manoj and Rajeev Kumar, residents of Radaur town said the vehicle density was already very high on the road. They said the road passed through the middle of the town and there were several residential colonies and commercial establishments on both its sides.

“The movement of vehicles is increasing on the road day by day. The speeding vehicles move towards Yamunanagar and Ladwa sides due to lack of speed breakers and sometimes, invite accidents,” said Ramesh Kumar.

Jaswant Singh Banchal, former councillor of the Radaur Municipal Committee said, “About one-and-a-half kilometre stretch of the busy road falling in the town area was in a poor condition. The stretch was constructed a few months back. After the construction of this stretch, people have started plying vehicles at a very high speed, inviting accidents.” He said the authorities of the departments concerned should construct some speed breakers on this stretch of the road.

The residents have urged the Chief Minister to initiate appropriate measures to ensure safe movement of vehicles on the road.

Rampal Sharma, SHO, Traffic police station of Yamunanagar district, said the checking of vehicles would be intensified in Radaur town.

“Every day, checking of vehicles is being done by traffic police in all parts of the district. But the special checking drive shall be started in Radaur town to nail on traffic rule violators,” said Sharma.

