Spell out action taken against erring officials in drug cases, HC tells state

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, February 27

Just about two years after the Punjab and Haryana High Court reiterated its earlier directions on sensitising the investigating and other police officials on complying with the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Bench has questioned the state of Haryana on action initiated against the erring police officials.

“The state of Haryana is directed to file a report as to what action has been initiated against the erring officials for non-compliance of the provisions of Section 36A(4) of the NDPS Act and in terms of the observations made by this court in the case of Saleem alias Mulla,” Justice Manjari Nehru Kaul asserted.

Travesty of justice Investigating agency's claim that recovered substance attracted mischief of an offence under the NDPS Act without FSL report's support was nothing but an opinion given by an amateur on the basis of just ‘smell and sight’, which would undoubtedly be a travesty of justice. —Justice Manjari Nehru Kaul

Section 36A (4) makes it clear that a special court may extend the 180-day period on a report by the public prosecutor, if it was not possible to complete the investigation within the period. The direction by Justice Kaul came in after the state counsel replied in negative to a pointed query by the court as to whether the application/report had been moved by the public prosecutor seeking extension in time for filing the FSL report as envisaged under Section 34A (4).

Justice Kaul asserted the investigating agency’s claim that the recovered substance attracted “mischief of an offence under the NDPS Act” without FSL report’s support was “nothing but an opinion given by an amateur on the basis of just ‘smell and sight’, which would undoubtedly be a travesty of justice, thereby subjecting the accused to the agony of a trial”.

Justice Kaul added the court had no hesitation in holding that the presented challan was incomplete. As such, the petitioner had acquired indefeasible right to default bail. His detention in the circumstances amounted to depriving him of his personal liberty.

Justice Kaul in the earlier judgment had made it clear that appropriate action was required to be taken against erring investigating officer for not complying with the provisions. Justice Kaul had also made it clear that the directions were required to be complied with by Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, by ordering the forwarding of the order’s copy to the Chief Secretaries of the two states and Adviser to the UT Administrator.

Justice Kaul had asserted compliance with the provisions of the Act in letter and spirit was all the more critical in the present day scenario, when the cases were on a rise across the length and breadth of the country and had been wreaking havoc on society, particularly the younger generation.