Spells of rain hamper restoration work on Kalka-Shimla rail section

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, August 5

While the Ambala division is trying to fully restore the train traffic on the Kalka-Shimla section, repeated rains, inaccessible areas and washed-away slopes are posing challenges in the restoration work.

The division faces a mammoth task of restoring the traffic by September 15 in the face of landslides hitting the work.

The Kalka-Shimla section was the worst-affected in the division due to landslides and falling of trees and boulders, due to heavy rain and waterlogging. Over the 95 km area, there are over 130 locations where the tracks have been disturbed.

Eleven trains on the Kalka-Shimla section were cancelled till August 6 due to the damages caused by the landslides and falling of the trees, and the trains are likely to remain suspended even in the coming days due to the Herculean task on hand. The division had managed to restore tracks between Shimla and Solan (of Kalka-Shimla section) and started single pair of train on July 19.

An official said while the section between Shimla and Solan was made operational, the remaining section from Solan to Kalka is yet to be restored. There was a plan to complete the project in three parts (first Kalka to Koti, then Koti to Barog and then Barog to Solan). The work being carried out in the Koti section was washed away in the recent rain. If the weather turns favourable, and work is done on a war-footing, the tracks will be restored by September 15 else it will be a difficult task.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of the Ambala Division Naveen Kumar said, “Since the maintenance depot is at the Kalka station and the rolling stock of the section is also stuck at the Kalka station, only one pair is running between Shimla and Solan. In the affected section, there are 31 locations where the tracks are yet to be restored. Tenders have been floated, but the condition of roads in Shimla is also posing challenges in the restoration work.”

Meanwhile, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Ambala Division Mandeep Singh Bhatia said, “We were trying to restore the Kalka-Koti (a 16-km section), but the efforts were washed away in the recent landslides. Even a material train was started to transport material for restoration. All efforts are being made to restore the tracks till Koti by the end of August, and then in another 10 days, the tracks till Barog will be restored and then the further section will be cleared.”

About six open tenders, worth around Rs 6.50 crore, had been floated for the major restoration work, hill slope protection, culvert protection, strengthening of retaining wall, bridge strengthening and other works required, he added.

