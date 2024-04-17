Spent Rs 17 cr from MPLAD funds: BJP nominee Sharma

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, April 16

In a rebuttal to Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, the Congress’s probable candidate from Rohtak, for his remarks over the use of MPLAD funds in the past five years, outgoing MP and BJP candidate Dr Arvind Sharma said he had spent about Rs 17 crore from the MPLAD fund during his tenure and merely Rs 45,000 was lying unused in the account.

Sharma stated this while addressing a series of public meetings in Kasar, Saray Aurangabad, Tandaheri, Madaudhi, Noona Majra, Soldha and Dabauda Kalan in Jhajjar district on Monday.

“People are being misled by showing old figures of the MPLAD funds with an intention to gain political mileage but they are alert and will not believe such sort of false information. Being a four-time MP, I know the process of using the MPLAD funds. Then, how can it be possible that I will not spend the fund for the development works in my constituency?” he asked. Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Sharma said people know that the Congress party promoted dynastic politics and was not bothered about its workers while the BJP respected its dedicated workers and even gave them key positions like Chief Minister in various states, including Haryana.

Meanwhile, addressing a public meeting in Meham on Sunday evening, Deepender Hooda said that at present, unemployment was the biggest problem facing the nation and the state but the BJP did not even mention employment in its manifesto. “It is clear from this that the BJP has no roadmap to crack down on unemployment, while the Congress has already promised to provide 30 lakh permanent jobs in the first year in its manifesto. Haryana Congress has also promised to fill 2 lakh vacant posts in government departments,” he stated.

Deepender claimed that the BJP, which had made Haryana the “number one state in the country in terms of unemployment”, was destroying permanent jobs. Youth were being employed in Haryana Skill Employment Corporation without any merit, he added.

