‘Spent 5 years cracking jokes’: Haryana CM Saini takes a jibe at Bhagwant Mann on his birthday

Taking a jibe at his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, on his birthday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that Mann had spent five years cracking jokes. While extending his birthday wishes, Saini expressed hope that he would continue entertaining people.

Saini made the remarks at a press conference as his government entered its third year after the BJP returned to power for a third consecutive term.

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When asked about Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a response from the Punjab government over the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa, Saini said, “Nothing was done when action should have been taken. They merely made promises but failed to act on them. In Punjab, voters cast their ballots expecting the drug menace to be eradicated within three to six months. Now, with only three months left, drug traffickers have become so emboldened that they operate without any fear.”

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He added, “Today, people in Punjab are too afraid even to report incidents to the police.”

He further said that drug addiction was a serious issue and that women ultimately bore the brunt of it.

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“There should be no politics over this issue. Drug addiction has not declined in Punjab; it has increased. That person (Jhota) was concerned about drug addiction. You must have seen his earlier videos. The Punjab government is mired in corruption,” he said.

Saini returned from Sweden on Saturday. He said that agreements for investments worth Rs 4,000 crore had been reached during his visit, which were expected to create more than 11,000 job opportunities in the state.

He further said that he had recently visited Singapore, where discussions were held with various companies and investment agreements worth Rs 5,500 crore were reached. These included proposals worth Rs 3,000 crore in health and wellness, Rs 1,500 crore in water treatment and management, and Rs 1,000 crore in the education sector.

He added that plans were in place to develop Panchkula, Karnal, Hisar, Sonipat and Rohtak into global capability centres and hubs for technology-driven businesses, with support from Singaporean companies.

“During both foreign visits, we invited investors and industrialists to the ‘Happening Haryana Global Investors Summit 2027’, scheduled to be held in April,” he said.

On government job recruitments, Saini said that over the past two years, his government had further strengthened the trust of Haryana’s youth in the recruitment process.

“Without any ‘parchi’ (favouritism) or ‘kharchi’ (bribes), we have provided government jobs to 46,500 young people over the last two years. Including these appointments, approximately two lakh young people have been provided with government jobs over the past 12 years,” he said.

Responding to former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s criticism of his government, Saini said the previous regime had been dubbed the ‘BBC’, referring to ‘Bharti’ (recruitments), ‘Badli’ (transfers) and corruption.

“We, on the other hand, have recruited young people fairly. We have also introduced an online transfer policy,” Saini said.