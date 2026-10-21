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Home / Haryana / Spirit of Ram Rajya guides Haryana government, says CM Nayab Singh Saini

Spirit of Ram Rajya guides Haryana government, says CM Nayab Singh Saini

Unveils statue of Maharaja Shoorsaini

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 09:05 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. File photo
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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said the state government was working in accordance with the spirit of Ram Rajya by ensuring equal opportunities and dignity for every citizen.

He was addressing a gathering on the occasion of the Vijaydashami celebration organised by Jai Bharat Kala Manch, Ladwa, on Tuesday.

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Saini said the essence of Ram Rajya in governance lay in caring for the poor, ensuring respect for farmers, providing opportunities to the youth, ensuring the safety and empowerment of women, and extending support to the elderly. “Guided by this approach, the benefits of government schemes are being delivered to the last person standing in the social hierarchy,” the CM further added.

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He also announced financial assistance of Rs 11 lakh for the Manch, Ladwa, and flagged off the procession. He said the state government was moving forward at a rapid pace with the resolve to build a Viksit Haryana.

The CM added that people should also resolve to eliminate the evils within themselves when they burn the effigies of Ravana, Meghanad and Kumbhakarn on Vijaydashami. “Merely burning effigies does not fulfil our responsibility. The festival will be truly meaningful only when we make sincere efforts to overcome arrogance, anger, greed, jealousy, deceit, hypocrisy and selfishness within ourselves,” he said.

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Earlier in the day, he unveiled the statue of Maharaja Shoorsaini installed along the Kurukshetra-Yamunanagar road in Ladwa, constructed at a cost of around Rs 98 lakh.

“Maharaja Shoorsaini was a great warrior, an able administrator and a just ruler. During his reign, he undertook numerous initiatives for the welfare of his subjects and set an example of good governance. His life inspires us to uphold the values of truth, justice, valour and public service,” he said.

The CM said no stone would be left unturned in ensuring the development of the Ladwa region.

“The government is implementing development schemes worth crores of rupees in Ladwa. Continuous improvements are being made in roads, sanitation, drinking water supply, education and healthcare facilities,” he added.

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