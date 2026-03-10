Spirit of women power echoes in Sirsa

On International Women’s Day, the Department of Information, Public Relations and Languages, Haryana, organised a special exhibition at Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Sirsa. The exhibition, inaugurated on March 8 by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during the state-level Women’s Day celebration, will conclude on Tuesday.

The exhibition highlights the inspiring stories and achievements of Haryana’s daughters who have excelled in sports, education, technology, safety and other fields, bringing recognition to both the state and the country. Visitors are also being informed about various government welfare schemes.

Under the theme “Our Daughters, Our Pride”, the exhibition features women like astronaut Kalpana Chawla, Paralympian Deepa Malik, wrestler Sakshi Malik, hockey goalkeeper Savita Punia, kabaddi player Pooja Hathwala, shooter Palak Gulia, boxers Jasmin Lamboria, Pinki Jangra, Neetu Ghanghas, wrestler Sarita Mor, cricketer Shefali Verma and others.

A major attraction is the AR and VR experience zone, where visitors can digitally explore the journey of these women. Through augmented and virtual reality, participants can experience Kalpana Chawla’s path to becoming an astronaut, learn about President Droupadi Murmu and understand women’s role in society and culture in an interactive, immersive way.

Students and youth from different states appreciated the exhibition’s modern and engaging approach. The event sends a message that women in Haryana are making a mark in every field and achieving new heights with talent, determination and support from government schemes.