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Home / Haryana / Spirit on display as 220 runners take part in Karnal’s first-ever night marathon

Spirit on display as 220 runners take part in Karnal’s first-ever night marathon

Organisers say the night marathon was not merely a sporting event but also a campaign to encourage people to adopt a healthier and stress-free lifestyle

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 05:58 PM May 17, 2026 IST
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Participants at Karna Stadium in Karnal on Saturday night. Tribune Photo
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Karnal city witnessed its first-ever ‘night run’ on Saturday as around 220 fitness enthusiasts participated in the unique event organised by Karnal Striders at Karna Stadium. The night run aimed to spread awareness about health, fitness, and stress-free living among people of all age groups.

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District Sports Officer Satyavir Singh flagged off the run and appreciated the initiative for encouraging a healthy lifestyle through community participation.

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Dr Balbir Singh Virk, Founder-cum-Director of Virk Hospital, who himself completed a 28-km run during this event, honoured the participants.

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Organisers said the marathon was not merely a sporting event but also a campaign to encourage people to adopt a healthier and stress-free lifestyle.

During the closing ceremony, guests honoured the participants with certificates and appreciated their commitment towards fitness and wellness. The organisers expressed hope that the night marathon would become a regular annual event in Karnal and inspire more residents, especially youth, to participate in fitness activities and lead a healthier life.

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Parvesh Gaba, one of the organisers, said it was a first-ever night event, which was conducted on an hourly basis, running from one hour to four hours. Several runners have completed their run of four hours by covering 35 to 45 km. “It is a successful event, and we will organise such an event in the future also,” said Gaba.

Sumit Mann completed the full 42.2-km marathon, inspiring participants with his determination and endurance. Kavita, Rahul, Nishant, Garima, and Pankaj also delivered impressive performances by covering distances ranging between 35 and 40 km.

Surinder Chauhan, another organiser, expressed gratitude to people for participating in this event. Senior general surgeon of the city, Dr OP Miglani, also encouraged people to participate in such an event.

The event also saw the presence of former MLA Sumita Singh, former Chief Minister’s OSD Sanjay Bathla, District Congress President Parag Gaba, Karnal MLA Jagmaohan Anand’s son Samrat Anand, who joined the run and completed their respective targets, motivating participants with their involvement.

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