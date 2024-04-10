SPO deployed in cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi’s security terminated over viral video

Faridabad, April 10
The Faridabad Police administration has terminated a special police officer (SPO) deployed in the security of cow vigilante Rajkumar Panchal, alias Bittu Bajrangi, who was seen as a “mute spectator” in a viral video in which Bajrangi was seen beating up a man with a stick, police said on Wednesday.
According to Sube Singh, the Faridabad Police spokesperson, SPO Pramod Kumar has been terminated after an inquiry was conducted against him.
“SPO Pramod did not try to stop this incident nor did he inform the SHO of the police station concerned or higher officials about it. SPO Pramod, who was posted for the security of Bittu Bajrangi did not fulfil his duty, due to which the image of the police has been tarnished, that’s why SPO has been dismissed,” said spokesperson Sube Singh.
On Sunday, Bittu Bajrangi was arrested and later released on bail on Monday after he joined the investigation.
An FIR was registered against him and his associates under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC at the Saran police station, said police.
