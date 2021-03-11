Haryana Sports Dept gets 32 players as junior coaches

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 26

The state has appointed 32 sportspersons of different games as junior coaches in the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs on the basis of their medal-winning performances in international events.

Kajal Saini, Jyoti, Pinki, Surendra, Yogesh Singh and Priyanka belong to Rohtak; Ritu Rani, Mukesh, Pradeep, Munesh Kumari, Deepika, Pooja and Sandeep hail to Bhiwani; Nicky, Reena, Priyanka, Preeti, Yogesh, Pradeep Dahiya, Rekha Mann and Kajal to Sonepat; and Karambir to Rewari.

The other appointees include Attar Singh and Usha from Karnal, Renu Bala from Kurukshetra, Nirmala, Madhu Bala, Manju Kumari and Vikram Duhan from Hisar, Manisha, Sanju and Surendra Rathi from Jhajjar.

The appointees will remain on probation for two years extendable up to three as per the provisions of the said rules if their work or conduct during the period was not found satisfactory.

Confirming the appointment, Pankaj Nain, Director, Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, said it had been made under the Haryana

Outstanding Sportspersons (Group-A, B and C) Service Rules-2021. “The government is leaving no stone unturned to promote the sports culture in the state and provide all facilities to budding players to polish their talent.”