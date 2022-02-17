Sports Director reviews readiness for Khelo India Games in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 16

Director, Sports and Youth Affairs Department Pankaj Nain today visited the War Heroes Memorial Stadium to check the preparations for the Khelo India Games and said the games might start in the first week of April.

He visited the all-weather swimming pool, gymnasium and sports hostel.

Pankaj Nain said, “Khelo India Games may start in the first week of April, and today we visited the stadium to check the preparedness and infrastructure. An all-weather Olympic-size swimming pool facility is ready and all equipment have also been purchased. Swimming and gymnastics events will be organised at the War Heroes Memorial Stadium. A security audit of the stadium will be done and it will be tested on all safety parameters by the audit team.”

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Vikram Singh and officials of PWD (B&R) and the Sports Department.

However, the Sports Director refused to comment on the alleged multi-crore scam in the construction of the Football stadium here and said the construction was done by the PWD (B&R) and he wouldn’t comment on that.

Earlier this month, the Haryana Government had suspended three officials of the Public Works Department (B&R) for alleged negligence in duty and irregularities observed reportedly in the upgrade work of football stadium in Ambala Cantonment. In the preliminary report, misappropriation of funds to the tune of around Rs 45 crore was observed.

On the other hand, Haryana Democratic Front’s general secretary Chitra Sarwara today sought a CBI and CAG inquiry into the alleged football stadium scam.

Sarwara said, “Recently, the government decided to get the structural audit done from a team of experts of the IIT. We demand that the government should get the inquiry of the financial irregularity done from CAG, and also involve the CBI for investigation of corruption and criminal angle. Strict action should be taken against the people concerned.”